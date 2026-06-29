North Battleford man dead after Highway 16 rollover

A 67-year-old North Battleford man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on the Highway 16 Bypass.



Battlefords RCMP said officers received a report of the rollover in North Battleford at around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.



The man was the only person in the vehicle. RCMP said he was declared dead by EMS at the scene and his family has been notified.



The Highway 16 Bypass was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.



Police did not release the man’s name or say what may have caused the rollover.



Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.