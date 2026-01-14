Nordale residents press council over road conditions at executive committee meeting

Road conditions in Nordale were a central topic of discussion at Prince Albert City Council’s executive committee meeting Monday, as residents, administration, and councillors discussed how unpaved streets are maintained and rehabilitated within city limits.



Nordale resident and community club treasurer Carrie McCoshen addressed the council during the meeting, outlining long standing concerns related to dust, potholes, and uneven road surfaces in the area, which is located across the river from much of the city.



McCoshen said Nordale residents pay the same municipal taxes as other areas of Prince Albert but do not receive services such as water, sewer, curbs, or paved streets. She told the council the area has approximately 100 taxable properties and limited infrastructure, including only one fire hydrant, which is located near the landfill.



She said road grading and patchwork millings have not provided lasting solutions and can worsen conditions during the summer months.

“In the summer we do get some pothole repair, but it is a band aid solution. It is not a long term solution,” McCoshen said.

She also raised concerns about grading practices.



“Sometimes the grading actually makes the conditions worse,” she said.



McCoshen told council that Nordale residents are not seeking full servicing or major upgrades, such as water, sewer, or asphalt paving, but want fair consideration for road improvements given the level of services currently available in the area.



“We are not expecting curbs, we are not expecting asphalt, we are not expecting water or sewer. We just want to know what can be done with our streets,” she said.



Earlier in the meeting, Capital Projects Manager Evan Hastings presented the administration’s report on road rehabilitation and construction. Hastings explained how the City’s capital road program is funded through the roadways special tax and how that funding has historically been directed toward paved streets.



“The roadway special tax can be used for unpaved roads as well as paved roadways,” Hastings said, adding that unpaved roads across the city have now been assessed for structural issues.



Hastings said inspections carried out in 2025 found some unpaved roads are no longer adequately maintained through routine grading and require capital level rehabilitation due to issues such as drainage problems, alignment concerns, and structural failures.



“You can grade it and gravel it as much as you want, but if the structure underneath is failing, it is still failing,” Hastings said.



Hastings emphasized that the roadways special tax can only be used to rehabilitate roads to their existing surface and cannot be used to upgrade gravel roads to asphalt. He said upgrades require a separate process under the provincial Local Improvement Act, which involves petitions from property owners and cost sharing.



Several councillors raised concerns during the discussion about fairness, predictability, and long term planning for unpaved roads across the city.



Ward 7 Coun. Dawn Kilmer questioned how council ensures equitable use of road funding across different neighbourhoods.



“I am wondering how we get to an equitable use of the roadways. Is it a policy, is it a bylaw, or is it something else that we need to be looking at?” Kilmer said.



Ward 5 Coun. Stephen Ring said Nordale’s condition stood out to him personally.



“Nordale has definitely been neglected, there is no doubt about it,” Ring said. “Even in the winter, driving out there, it was horrid.”



Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown questioned whether current maintenance practices are sustainable, saying repeated grading and oiling may contribute to continued deterioration.



“At some point, we are just throwing money down the toilet every year,” Brown said, adding he intends to explore motions in the future to address the issue.



Director of Public Works Jeff Da Silva later clarified that the spring report referenced by administration will outline which roads are scheduled for rehabilitation in 2026, but will not include upgrades such as paving unless the council provides further direction.



Ward 2 Coun. Troy Parenteau whose ward includes Nordale, thanked Nordale residents for attending and advocating on behalf of their community.



“I just want to thank everyone from Nordale, for coming, for writing your letters, for advocating on behalf of your community,” Troy said. “I know that we have both had some frustrations, and, you know, I think tonight we did hear some feedback from the city that, you know, Nordale is a priority, and that they’re, you know, they’ve been looking at the community.”



Parenteau said he looks forward to hearing what the city’s plan will be and thanked residents for taking the time to attend the meeting.



“I know that we all have busy lives, and it’s not easy to attend meetings in the evening or to write letters or to show up to City Hall,” he said. “So I do thank you all for coming, and I will be in touch with with Nordale as well.”



The road rehabilitation report and Nordale delegation were received and filed unanimously. Councillors indicated the issue is expected to return for further discussion when the annual road rehabilitation program and capital planning priorities are brought forward later this year.



