Nominations open for mayor in upcoming Tisdale municipal election

Nicole Goldsworthy,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The Town of Tisdale is now accepting nominations for the position of mayor ahead of its upcoming municipal by-election.

Nomination papers will be received by the returning officer until Oct. 8, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Tisdale Town Office, located on the second level of the RECplex — formerly known as the Hanover Room — at 800 101st Street.

In addition to nomination day, candidates may submit their papers during regular business hours from Sept. 18 to Oct. 8 at the same location.

The by-election follows the resignation of former mayor Roy Skoglund, who stepped down in August, citing the high demands of the role and low compensation. Skoglund had served as mayor since 2020.

Nomination forms are available at the town office or can be downloaded from the municipality’s website.

“Your voice matters, and local government starts with community members like you,” the town said in a recent social media post, encouraging residents to get involved.

Key dates in the by-election include:

Sept. 18: Notice of call for nominations posted

Oct. 8: Nomination day — final day to submit papers

Oct. 9: Deadline for candidate withdrawals (by 4 p.m.)

Nov. 8: Advance poll

Nov. 12: Election day

The town is urging eligible residents to consider running for office or casting a ballot, calling the by-election an opportunity to help shape Tisdale’s future.