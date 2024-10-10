Nominations close without challengers for Couns. Head, Edwards, and Solomon

Three of the four Prince Albert city councillors seeking re-election are headed back to City Hall after no other candidates stepped up to challenge them in the upcoming municipal election.

Ward 3 Coun. Tony Head, Ward 6 Coun. Blake Edwards, and Ward 8 Coun. Darren Solomon will return to City Hall by acclamation. Wednesday was the final day for candidates to file their nomination forms.

Wednesday’s list is not official as candidates have 4 p.m. on Thursday to withdraw their name from consideration.

Ward 7 Coun. Dawn Kilmer is the only councillor who will face a challenger in her re-election bid. Former Ward 7 Coun. Dennis Nowoselsky is also running for the seat.

The 2024 municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 13. The unofficial list of candidates is below. Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name.

Mayor: Greg Dionne, Bill Powalinsky, Brittany Marie Smith

Ward 1: Beverly Boe, Daniel Brown, Larry Vandal

Ward 2: Meghan Mayer, Troy Parenteau

Ward 3: Tony Head

Ward 4: Bryce Laewetz, Perry Trusty

Ward 5: Shaun E. Harris, Stephen Ring

Ward 6: Blake Edwards

Ward 7: Dawn Kilmer, Dennis J. Nowoselsky

Ward 8: Darren Solomon