No, you’re not losing your mind. You’re just middle-aged

Forgetfulness and distraction are normal at this stage of life. Your brain is still working just fine

Faith Wood, Troy Media

If you’ve ever worried that your forgetfulness might mean something serious, you’re not alone—and the good news is, it probably doesn’t.

You have a great idea as you are getting dressed in the morning. “Aha,” you think, “I’ll do something about that right away.” But by the time you reach the kitchen for your first cup of coffee, the thought has vanished. You try to retrace your mental steps, but it’s gone. Later, you turn on the dishwasher, only to realize the dishes are still dirty because you forgot the soap. You head to the store for one item and return with a full bag—minus the one thing you needed.

Sound familiar?

If you’re in your 40s, 50s or early 60s, welcome to middle age, where these mental hiccups are common. But here’s the reassuring part: you’re not losing your mind. In fact, you’re adapting.

These kinds of lapses—walking into a room and forgetting why, misplacing names or items—often stem from distraction or overload, not cognitive decline. The information is still in your brain; it’s just taking a little longer to retrieve. And these slips are a far cry from the warning signs of dementia, which involve serious disorientation or trouble completing familiar tasks.

You might also find that multitasking is harder than it used to be. You start sorting laundry, the phone rings, and hours later the clothes are still on the bedroom floor. “Oh, right, that’s what I started doing this morning.”

But aging brings its advantages. At this stage of life, you’re likely more empathetic and emotionally intelligent. Your reasoning skills are sharper, and your problem-solving is faster because it draws from years of accumulated experience. You may not remember what you had for breakfast, but you can navigate life’s curveballs with skill and perspective.

And here’s more good news: you’re not losing brain cells at the rate once believed. The old notion that we shed 30 per cent of our brain cells with age has been debunked. In fact, we now know the brain can generate new cells—especially in the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory—when stimulated by learning and physical activity.

Studies have also shown that treadmill workouts and other aerobic exercises can improve both short- and long-term memory. So that afternoon walk isn’t just good for your body—it’s good for your mind, too.

So if you’re middle-aged, take heart. Your brain remains flexible, capable and resilient. You’re more grounded, more equipped to handle challenges, and more optimistic than ever.

And that memory thing? Don’t freak out; just laugh at life’s little quirks. A friend of mine has learned to compensate by using sticky notes all over his office and kitchen … just to remind him who he is, where he is and what he is supposed to be doing that day (hour, minute). He also plans to fund his retirement by buying stocks in the company that makes Post-it notes.

So keep moving, stay curious, write things down—and don’t be too hard on yourself. Your brain is doing more than you think.