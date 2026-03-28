No place like Home Routes

This April will see the popular Home Routes concert series touring the entire Province from April 6-20.

The tour will stop in 14 fourteen different locations including Prince Albert.

Home Routes brings international and local folk music to the host communities across Saskatchewan. The tour will see the Home Routes in Prince Albert on April 13 and in Melfort on April 17.

“In Home Routes we use folk music as an opportunity to create a community fellowship, to bring folks together to discover new artists, something new in folk music,” said Leonard Podolak, Co-Executive and Artistic Director of Home Routes. “In some cases we use folk music to create awareness about other causes or build up artists and communities.”

The Home Routes have a six concert season – three months in the fall and three months in the spring.

“If you are a private person and want to host in your home, you need to have a space for about 3 to 50 people and you sign up for the whole season,” Podolak explained.

The host will also help to spread the information and get the word out in the community.

“It is not a job for the faint hearted,” Podolak said. “You have to be the type of person that is ready to host the community and to have strangers from all over the world come and stay in your house and discover your community.”

He added that the host doesn’t necessarily have to be knowledgeable in folk music, but should be ready to put in about 20 hours of real work as a host.

“We are very much about supporting artists about making opportunities for artists where there was none before,” Podolak said. “If there is an arts council we try very much to partner with that and get the community to be part of the folk music.”

It could be individual people, nonprofit, church groups, libraries and other community groups that are willing to be part of the folk music in the community.

“It’s for people in the community that want to move and shake and bring people together. This is equally as important as the music itself,” Leonard said. “Its a beautiful thing and an honour to be a part of the Home Routes Team.”

If you are interested in becoming a host, Home Routes is actively recruiting new hosts across Canada for the 2026/2027 Season and you can apply now.

This April Tour will have SVOBSK in attendance. The Danish group plays traditional danish folk music.

The host has to create a space to celebrate music and community

“This April show/tour will be the last show for the 2025/2026 season. So the 2026/2027 series will start in September and there will be six more artists, one per month in Prince Albert if we have a host.”

The Home Routes is a nonprofit organization that was launched in 2007 by the founders of the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the West End Cultural Centre, Mitch Podolak and Ava Kobrinsky.

The organization was created to champion artists and volunteer concert hosts and has resulted in over 10,000 shows featuring the finest musicians in the Canadian and international folk music scene in over 1,500 locations in houses and small halls in their communities nationwide.

Now, under the leadership of co-Executive Directors, Leonard Podolak and Cathy Crawford, the organization has in recent years further expanded their mandate to include Community Workshops, digital programming, and in 2018 founded the Winnipeg Crankie Festival.

The Director gratefully acknowledged the support of the Canadian Council for the Arts, the Manitoba Arts Council and the SOCAN Foundation.

“Hosting is easy and rewarding! We’ll provide the support you need to make your concerts a success. Whether you have a living room or a community space, you can help bring live music to your community. Let’s celebrate the power of music and community together,” he added.