‘No one was a stranger’: Late Bishop remembered as approachable by current Bishop

Bishop Stephen Hero of the Diocese of Prince Albert remembered the late Bishop Albert Thevenot as an approachable man of the people ahead of a visitation and funeral later this week.

Hero said people are still absorbing the news of Thevenot’s passing. The Diocese announced on April 14 that Thevenot passed away peacefully at his residence in Prince Albert the morning of April 13.

“We’re all, I think, in shock and grieving the loss of a very great leader,” hero said. “He was such an approachable man, I think, and everybody felt that he was their friend. Someone said to me, ‘no one was a stranger’ to him and he instantly found a connection.”

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, April 24 from 2-4 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Prince Albert. The Vigil of Prayer will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Hero presiding.

Thevenot was born in Somerset, Man on Nov. 4, 1945. He was ordained in 1980 after serving with the Society of the Missionaries of Africa. He was appointed Bishop of Prince Albert on May 26, 2008, and served the diocese until March 25, 2021.

In a press release, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops remembered Thevenot as a man who “dedicated his life to missionary service, pastoral care, and evangelization.”

Before serving as Bishop, Thevenot taught at the Minor Seminary of Katoke in Tanzania from 1973-76. He served in several posts in Tanzania, with a few years spent in Canada promoting missionary vocations.

Hero said that his beginnings in Africa influenced Thevenot’s service to the people of Prince Albert.

“I think he was a man with a great missionary heart,” Hero said. “He spent so much of his life in Africa working with people there, and his appointment out here he approached in the same spirit.”

Thevenot was recognized in the thoughts of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of educations prayers and intentions at the beginning of their meeting on April 14.

“I know he was much appreciated by people,” Hero said. “He was Bishop for 13 years and just had a big impact, I think, during that time.”

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Most Rev. Stephen A. Hero presiding followed by a lunch and refreshments to be served at École St. Mary High School. The Internment will take place later that afternoon at South Hill Cemetery in Prince Albert.

For those unable to attend the Vigil of Prayer or the Mass of Christian Burial in Prince Albert, you may view the Funeral Vigil on Thursday evening, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday April 25 at 11:00 a.m. there will be a livestream link available.

