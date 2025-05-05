‘No one in the community is alone’: ninth annual Family Expo aims to help new arrivals make connections

The ninth annual Prince Albert Family Expo was held on May 3 at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

The event brought out families, both old and new, to interact with each other, have fun, and learn about the different services and organizations operating in Prince Albert.

“It seeks to create sufficient awareness that we are a community,” said James Ringham, a Family Expo committee member and outreach worker for Family Futures Inc. “No one in the community is alone. There is a resource. There is a support. There is a community behind the families in the community.”

Circus Magic was the theme of this year’s event. Ringham said it was a fantastic opportunity for families to community organizations to make connections.

“We’ve definitely been seeing an influx of new families coming into Prince Albert and events like this just really helps everybody to get an idea of what Prince Albert really has to offer with regards to family support, family community and living in a healthy community as well,” said Ringham. “Across the board we have been seeing a lot of families struggling when it comes to getting connected for support, (and) new families who aren’t really sure how to get acclimatized in Prince Albert.”

Saturday’s event began at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. Ringham said they were happy with the turnout.

“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “We have been seeing families of all different age groups (and) all different cultural backgrounds. It’s been fantastic to see.”

Ringham thanked all the volunteers and organizations that made the event a success, and urged everyone to return for the 10th Family Expo next year.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald