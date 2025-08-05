No luck landing a job? Maybe it’s time to listen to Marcus Aurelius

Rejection stings, but you’re not alone. Two thousand years ago, the Stoic Roman emperor taught how to face it with strength and self-respect

Nick Kossovan

Troy Media

Stoicism is an ancient philosophy founded in Greece and later embraced by Roman thinkers like Marcus Aurelius. It teaches us to focus on virtue, reason and living in harmony with our circumstances.

It reminds us to control what we can—our thoughts and actions—and accept what we cannot, like being ghosted (ignored without explanation) by a potential employer. In a job market full of uncertainty, where competition is fierce and hiring timelines keep stretching, Stoic principles offer the resilience you need to stay steady, focused and ready to hear, “You’re hired!”

Focus on what you can control

You can’t change the job market, the number of applicants or the whims of hiring managers. But you can control your actions. As Seneca, a Roman Stoic philosopher, said, “We suffer more in imagination than in reality.”

Put your energy where it counts:

• Your résumé

• Your LinkedIn profile and engagement (your digital résumé and professional presence)

• Your networking efforts

• Your online presence

• Your interview preparation

If you don’t hear back, don’t dwell—and definitely don’t vent about it online. Public rants about employers reflect poorly on you and suggest a lack of emotional control. Hiring managers notice.

Accept and learn from adversity

Rejection is part of the job hunt. You can’t control the employer’s process, the behaviour of an indifferent interviewer or whether another candidate is a better fit. That’s not victimhood—it’s just reality.

Acceptance isn’t resignation; it’s a strategic mindset. And once you’ve accepted what’s beyond your influence, you can focus on what you can do: learn from setbacks. Ask, “What could I have done better?” Maybe you need to offer more value when networking (tip: when meeting someone new, ask, “How can I help them?”) or better quantify your achievements on your résumé. Treat adversity as fuel for growth—it keeps you moving.

Live virtuously

Beyond how we respond to setbacks, Stoicism teaches us to act with integrity. That matters in a job search.

Desperation tempts people to exaggerate or lie on résumés. But in a market full of inflated claims, honesty becomes a competitive advantage. Being truthful about your experience builds trust, and trust gets you hired.

Practise gratitude

Your mindset shapes the quality of your job search. Letting negativity build—especially when surrounded by other frustrated job seekers—clouds your thinking. Gratitude helps shift your focus to what is working.

Start a daily gratitude habit. Jot down what you’re thankful for: supportive friends, a new connection, a learned skill, your health or even just ripe tomatoes in your garden. A grateful mind is more grounded—and more effective.

Be present

While gratitude resets your emotional state, presence sharpens your attention.

You can’t change the past or predict the future. Planning matters, but obsessing over outcomes pulls your focus from the task at hand. Whether you’re networking—online or at your local chamber of commerce event—applying for a role or prepping for an interview, do it with full attention. Focus leads to better results.

Cultivate wisdom

Stoicism values wisdom—the ability to discern what truly matters. That wisdom is instrumental in a world that often confuses worth with salary.

As a former chaser of the almighty dollar, I’ve learned that happiness isn’t tied to a paycheque. Many job seekers say they want to be paid “what they’re worth,” but that worth is subjective and ultimately defined by the employer. Chasing fulfilment, not a number, is more rewarding and within your control.

Treat others with kindness

In a self-centred world, kindness stands out. Don’t mirror bad behaviour or justify pettiness with, “They did it first.”

The Golden Rule applies here: treat others as you’d want to be treated. That includes hiring managers, interviewers, recruiters and even other job seekers. Integrity and grace are never wasted.

A Stoic mindset won’t guarantee you land your next job. But it will help you approach your search with purpose, perspective and emotional strength. And in a noisy, unpredictable market, that just might be your most powerful edge.

Nick Kossovan, a well-seasoned veteran of the corporate landscape, offers advice on searching for a job.