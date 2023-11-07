No arrests made in alleged homicide of Nicole Laurin, Prince Albert police say

Prince Albert police have identified the victim of a homicide last month as 37-year-old Nicole Laurin.

So far, police have not made any arrests in her death.

On Oct. 6 at about 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at a home on the 300 block of 13th Street East.

They located Laurin, who was suffering from serious injuries, and later died in hospital. Another 31-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries from the same incident.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.