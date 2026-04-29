NITHA reports rise in active tuberculosis cases in northern Sask.

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NORTH — The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) is reporting an increase in active tuberculosis cases across its communities, according to a recent social media update.

As of March 31, there were 46 individuals receiving treatment for active TB in NITHA communities, with two new diagnoses reported between March 1 and March 31.

NITHA noted that its public dashboard reflects lab-confirmed cases only and does not include individuals diagnosed with latent TB infection (LTBI) or those undergoing treatment for latent infection. The pediatric category has also been updated to include ages zero to 14.

NITHA public health officials advised TB diagnoses are increasing in northern Saskatchewan and are encouraging residents to get screened if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed active TB.

“TB is 100 per cent preventable and treatable,” NITHA said, emphasizing that early detection and screening are key to reducing transmission.

NITHA represents several First Nations organizations, including the Prince Albert Grand Council, Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through the air when a person with active TB in the lungs coughs, releasing bacteria into the surrounding environment. People who share indoor spaces — such as homes, workplaces or schools — with an infected individual may inhale the bacteria and become infected.

For more information on Tuberculosis, check out the NITHA website.