nisto ihtāwina celebrates National Child Day

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

Nisto ihtāwina – Early Years Resource Centre celebrated National Child Day, Wednesday, Nov. 20 with activities, a meal, Sparky’s visit, face painting and an art project.

The Centre was packed to capacity with children and their families gathering to play games, paint, a meal, and, of course, an important activity, visiting with one another.

Sparky, the La Ronge Regional Fire Department’s mascot, Sparky, a very popular figure with the children, was on hand to visit with the children gathered.

There were games set up throughout the centre, and places to play and other spots for parents to sit and visit.

Several years ago, a Child Charter for northern Saskatchewan was developed, over some time and work by a collective in the north, including representatives of several northern communities. The Child Charter hangs in the Centre.

Food was served for supper.

Sparky, mascot for the La Ronge Regional Fire Department was on hand to greet children during the National Child Day celebrations at nista ihtāwina – Early Years Resource Centre.

One room was set up for painting, where children had paint on their hands and then got to make their mark on a canvas.

The hope is to have an art show with the completed masterpieces, Genevieve Candalora Kustiak, who was working with the project, said.

Story Book Sacks were available for children to read, or have someone read the story, and play with the content, arranged to support the story.

Others gathered in the various play areas to enjoy each other’s company.

“The Government of Canada proclaimed National Child Day on March 19, 1993”, to commemorate two historic events for children … This recognizes our country’s commitment to upholding the rights of children and the two historic events,” quoted from the Canadian Government website.

The two documents were the 1959 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of the Child and the UN Adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child contains 54 articles under three pillars as an international map of what’s “needed to support children and youth to be safe, healthy and included,” also quoted from the Canadian Government website.

The three pillars include: Protection – Rights to be safe; Provision – Right to be healthy and Participation – right to be yourself and to be heard.

2024 is the 35th anniversary of the of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), established by the United Nations Nov. 20, 1989 and the 65th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Rights of the Child, established by the United Nations Nov. 20, 1959.