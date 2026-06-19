Nipawin urges residents to protect public spaces after vandalism

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin is asking residents to help protect parks, flowers and public washrooms after another incident of vandalism damaged municipal property.

In a statement, the town’s leisure services department said flowers at the swimming pool, outdoor washrooms and other public areas were recently damaged, marking the latest act of vandalism affecting municipal property.

The Town of Nipawin leisure services department said staff take great pride in maintaining parks, facilities, flower beds and public spaces throughout the community, working to ensure they remain welcoming, attractive and accessible for residents and visitors.

“Unfortunately, we have had another incident of vandalism involving the flowers at the pool, the outdoor washrooms and other public areas around town,” the department said.

Officials noted the damage is discouraging for employees who spend significant time and effort caring for community spaces.

The town is reminding residents that flowers and decorative displays are intended to be enjoyed by everyone and should not be picked, removed or damaged.

The outdoor washrooms, which are provided as a public convenience, have also been the target of repeated vandalism. The Town of Nipawin said repairing damage and maintaining the facilities creates additional costs and challenges while affecting the community’s ability to enjoy the amenities.

Residents are encouraged to report inappropriate behaviour or suspected vandalism when they witness it.

The town is also asking community members to respect parks, facilities, flowers and public spaces so they can continue to be enjoyed by all residents.

The Nipawin leisure services department thanked the many residents who help keep Nipawin clean, welcoming and beautiful.