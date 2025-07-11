Nipawin set to mark 100th birthday with weekend celebration

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin is ready to celebrate its 100th birthday this weekend.

Chelsea Corrigan, GM of leisure services, said, “The town has invited community members, past and present, for an unforgettable weekend as Nipawin celebrates its 100th birthday and homecoming from July 11 to 13. One of the highlights will undoubtedly be the fireworks display at Walleye Park. It’s going to be a spectacular show, and we know the crowd will be absolutely amazed.”

In a social media post, organizers said, “This milestone event promises a blend of nostalgia, community spirit and exciting activities for all ages. From live entertainment and historic displays to family-friendly events, parades and local food vendors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We also have fantastic entertainment lined up at the co-op bandstand, featuring live music and performances, along with a variety of food trucks offering something for everyone.”

Premier Scott Moe, MLA Terri Bromm, and MP Randy Hoback will be bringing greetings at the Town Square, Corrigan told SaskToday.

Nipawin held its first village election on June 2, 1925. It officially received town status on May 1, 1937.

Located on the Saskatchewan River between two man-made lakes — Tobin and Codette — Nipawin derives its name from the Cree word nipawewin, meaning “waiting place.” According to the Nipawin history book, only physically vigorous young men were deemed capable of making the voyage by canoe over hundreds of miles of dangerous waters. Women and children would remain behind, watching their fathers and husbands paddle away. The paddlers would address their families, saying “Nipawi,” meaning “(you) stand and (wait).”

The year 2025 marks a significant milestone in Nipawin’s history.

“As we celebrate the town’s 100th birthday, this centennial event offers a meaningful opportunity to honour our community’s heritage, recognize the contributions of past generations and bring residents and visitors together through a shared celebration,” organizers said.

Highlights of the weekend include live music by Brady Weldon, Putt Putt’s Garage and Bad Habit on Saturday; fireworks at Walleye Park on Friday at 10:30 p.m.; a smoked meat competition; bouncy castles; food trucks; a pancake breakfast; a community parade; a trade fair; and a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the downtown core.

“We are incredibly excited for Nipawin’s 100th Year Birthday and Homecoming celebrations taking place July 11–13. It promises to be an unforgettable weekend packed with events for all ages,” Corrigan said.

​The Town of Nipawin anticipates large crowds throughout the weekend as many former residents plan to return home for the celebration.