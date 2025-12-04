Nipawin seeks volunteers for local boards and committees

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin is seeking volunteers to serve on several local boards and committees, encouraging residents to apply ahead of the Jan. 7 deadline.

Volunteer vacancies are open with the Nipawin and District Living Museum, Nipawin and District Regional Park, Nipawin Library Board, Wapiti Regional Library Board and Wapiti Valley Regional Park.

Council is expected to make appointments at its regular meeting on Jan. 12, 2026.

The Town of Nipawin said on social media, that volunteers play an important role in shaping community programs and facilities. Board and committee members review matters affecting the municipality and provide recommendations, though they do not take part in town administration or operations.

Nipawin notes that all positions are voluntary and typically do not include remuneration or benefits. Residents of Nipawin will receive priority, but applicants from surrounding municipalities may also be considered.

The town also emphasizes the importance of regular meeting attendance and maintaining respectful, collaborative working relationships. Members are not permitted to issue public statements or news releases on behalf of the town.

Applications must be submitted by noon on Jan. 7, 2026. A resume or additional information — up to two pages — may be included.

For full board descriptions or to apply, visit the application page on the Town of Nipawin’s website.