Nipawin road closures set for old fire hall demolition

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin will implement several road closures, the first of which started on Friday, Dec. 19, at 7 a.m., to support demolition work at the former fire hall.

The Town of Nipawin’s notice said north and southbound traffic will be closed on Railway Avenue West in the 700 and 800 blocks. East and westbound traffic will also be restricted on 8th Street West between 1st Avenue West and Railway Avenue West.

The closures will remain in place until the demolition work is complete.

Motorists are asked to plan for additional travel time and to follow posted detour signage in the area, said the notice

Truck traffic travelling north into Nipawin from Highway 35 will be detoured along Old Highway 35 to Nipawin Road West. Truck traffic travelling south or east into Nipawin from Highway 55 and heading southbound will be detoured along Nipawin Road West and Old Highway 35 to reconnect with Highway 35.

Residents with questions were directed to contact the town office at 306-862-9866 or by email at townoffice@nipawin.com.