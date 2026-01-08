Nipawin reflects on century celebrations and year of community progress

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin is closing out a landmark year highlighted by centennial celebrations, major infrastructure work and strengthened community engagement, Mayor Marlon Zacharias said.

The mayor described 2025 as a year “built around a century of community,” noting that Homecoming Weekend was among the most memorable events. The celebration drew generations of former residents back to Nipawin for reunions, storytelling and community gatherings, filling streets, parks and public spaces throughout the weekend.

A large crowd also turned out for a fireworks display that lit up the riverbank and town centre, marking Nipawin’s past, present and future as part of its 100th anniversary said Zacharias.

The town’s centennial-themed classic car show featured vehicles from multiple eras, celebrating both local history and the craftsmanship behind vintage restorations. The 100th Anniversary Parade was one of the largest in recent memory, noted Zacharias. With businesses, schools and community groups contributing themed floats, music and performances that showcased Nipawin’s creativity and community pride.

Downtown was transformed into a busy street fair, with food vendors, artisans, entertainers and family activities drawing residents and visitors to the town core.

“One of the most symbolic moments of the year came with the opening of the town time capsule,” said Zacharias. “An emotional ceremony that connected current residents with the community members who helped build Nipawin decades ago.”

The artifacts and letters uncovered during the event, Zacharias said, served as a reminder of the town’s shared history and the responsibility to shape its future.

Infrastructure and municipal services

While centennial festivities took centre stage, Zacharias highlighted several improvements across operations, engineering and municipal services.

The Evergreen Water and Sewer Loop was completed, improving system reliability and capacity. The town also purchased a new Case front-end loader to support road maintenance and snow removal.

Upgrades at the landfill included construction of a 60-foot by 40-foot operations shop, with work on a new scale and office building underway. The 11th Avenue water and sewer extension is scheduled for construction beginning in late 2025. Rehabilitation of the Nipawin Airport runway and taxiway was also completed, ensuring safe air access Zacharias noted.

In municipal enforcement, the town introduced new office hours to improve accessibility, revised its Minimum Standards and Nuisance Abatement Bylaw, and updated its Animal Control Bylaw, which will reduce licence fees for spayed or neutered pets starting in 2026.

Leisure Services and community life

Leisure Services saw a series of upgrades, including completion of the multi-sport court, improvements at the Centennial/Jubilee Arena Complex, and another successful season at The Pool @ Central Park. The town also hosted the Ladies Last Chance Playdowns at the Evergreen Centre.

Zacharias said “A major monument restoration project was completed across all municipal cemeteries. Nipawin’s three walleye fishing tournaments continued to draw tourism and support the local economy.”

Looking to 2026

Zacharias said Nipawin’s centennial year highlighted both the community’s enduring strengths and the progress made across the municipality. He thanked staff, council, volunteers, organizations and residents for contributing to a “once-in-a-lifetime celebration.”

“The accomplishments of 2025 reflect our commitment to strong infrastructure, safe neighbourhoods, vibrant recreation and community pride,” he said.

Zacharias added that the town looks forward to building on that momentum in 2026.