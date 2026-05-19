Nipawin pool set to open later after difficult spring season

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin’s outdoor swimming pool is expected to open later than usual this spring due to seasonal challenges.

Leisure Services general manager Chelsea Corrigan told SaskToday the pool typically opens on the Tuesday following the May long weekend, but this year’s difficult spring conditions have delayed the opening until later that same week.

The Nipawin swimming pool, built in 2017, has become a popular attraction for both residents and visitors during the summer months said Corrigan.

“Since the new build, our pool has been a hot spot throughout the summer months,” Corrigan said. “Many residents and tourists fill their afternoon at the pool — swimming, taking in the nice weather, snacking and visiting.”

The town completed minor maintenance work on the pool’s waterslide ahead of the season. Corrigan said the updates were intended to keep the slide in good condition and extend its lifespan.

The facility is fully staffed heading into the summer season.

Corrigan said several events are planned throughout the summer, including fun swims, free swims, midnight swims and a carnival day celebration on Canada Day. Specific event dates have not yet been finalized.