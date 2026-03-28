Nipawin mayor sees potential in Sask. budget, few projects

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NIPAWIN — The mayor of Nipawin says the province’s latest budget offers “positive momentum” for rural communities, even if it includes limited direct investment for the town itself.

In an interview with SaskToday, Mayor Marlon Zacharias said the 2026-27 Saskatchewan budget focuses on growth, infrastructure and rural support, with some benefits expected locally.

A key measure is an 8.5 per cent increase in municipal revenue sharing, which Zacharias said will provide Nipawin with approximately $110,000 in additional funding.

“The 2026-27 Saskatchewan budget delivers positive momentum for communities like Nipawin, with a strong focus on growth, infrastructure, and rural support,” he said.

However, Zacharias noted that no specific projects were earmarked for Nipawin in the provincial plan.

Still, he pointed to several broader investments that could benefit the region, including expanded support for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service to enhance rural safety, increased funding for agriculture, and additional provincial infrastructure spending.

“While no specific projects were earmarked for Nipawin, the budget includes meaningful increases in areas that directly benefit the region,” he said.

Zacharias also highlighted potential long-term economic opportunities tied to northern trade development, particularly involving the Port of Churchill.

Zacharias said recent federal attention on the port — including discussions around expansion and improved export capacity — could position northeast Saskatchewan as part of an emerging trade corridor.

“Strengthening connections to northern export routes could open new markets for local industries, particularly in agriculture and resource sectors,” he said.

Overall, Zacharias said the budget provides stability and a foundation for growth, while leaving room for more targeted investments in communities like Nipawin.

“Lots of potential, but little in terms of direct announcements for Nipawin.”