Nipawin legion upgrades highlight support for veterans

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 120 in Nipawin is celebrating new upgrades to its facility — improvements that Legion President David Propp told SaskToday are vital to keeping the Legion strong and active for years to come.

On Monday, Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross and Carrot River Valley MLA Terri Bromm joined representatives from Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command and local members to tour the legion and view the latest renovations funded through the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program.

The Nipawin branch received $27,500 this year to install a new furnace and on-demand water heater, paint and repair the hall, and refurbish the flooring. In previous years, the legion received funding for kitchen and washroom upgrades, lounge flooring, and a new alarm system — bringing its total support since 2019-20 to $95,572.

Propp, who began his first term as president in January, said the funding makes a real difference for the branch’s 170 members, which include veterans and associate members who are family members of veterans.

“The funding is very important and our legion is a big building with a lounge and a hall,” Propp said. “We raise money through Tuesday bingos and other supper fundraisers, but support like this helps us stay strong and active.”

The legion regularly hosts Saturday suppers, sports nights, dances and community events such as Halloween celebrations. These activities not only raise funds but also bring the community together in support of veterans.

“Without this government funding, projects like this one would not be possible,” Propp said. “We are very fortunate for this grant funding.”

Minister Ross said the program reflects the province’s ongoing commitment to veterans and their communities.

“Legion branch 120 is one of many invaluable organizations in our province doing important work to take care of our veterans and honour our local histories,” Ross said. “Our government is proud to continue investing $1.5 million annually into a program that helps enrich our communities and our province.”

Since the program’s launch in 2019-20, more than $7.4 million has been distributed to 460 projects across 115 communities. For 2025-26, 67 veterans service clubs received grants of up to $30,000 for facility upgrades, operations and community programs.

Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command President Roberta Taylor said the program’s impact extends well beyond financial support.

“These funds help us maintain safe, welcoming spaces where veterans can connect, heal and support their community,” Taylor said. “They also allow us to strengthen our role as local hubs, supporting events and fostering intergenerational connections.”

Propp said the upgrades mean the Nipawin legion can continue to serve as a cornerstone for community gatherings and a place where veterans are honoured and remembered.

“Thank you to Saskatchewan Command, ANAVets and the Saskatchewan government for putting together this vital program,” he said.