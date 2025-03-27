Nipawin Hawks hold annual awards banquet

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN – The Nipawin Hawks held their annual awards banquet on March 15.

Approximately 150 people attended the event at the Nipawin Evergreen Centre.

Tad Kozun, Nipawin Hawks head coach and general manager, said all the award winners this season should be highlighted.

The following are the award winners: