Nipawin Hawks hold annual awards banquet

Nicole Goldsworthy
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
SaskToday.ca
NIPAWIN – The Nipawin Hawks held their annual awards banquet on March 15.
Approximately 150 people attended the event at the Nipawin Evergreen Centre.
Tad Kozun, Nipawin Hawks head coach and general manager, said all the award winners this season should be highlighted.
The following are the award winners:
- Third Star (Kevin’s Custom Ag) – Eric Hoiness;
- Second Star (RONA Nipawin) – Finley Radloff;
- First Star (Lake Country Co-op) – Gage Roberts;
- Top Scorer (Prosperity Credit Union) – Eric Hoiness;
- Clark J. Froelich Community Service Award (Froelich family) – Gage Roberts;
- Unsung Hero (Aviso Wealth) – Noah Derouin;
- Love of the Game in Memory of ‘Goobs’ (Verklan family) – Jack Mitchell;
- Fan Favourite (Ladouceur Painting) – Mason Karakochuk;
- Rookie of the Year (Murray Dunn GM) – Will Whitter;
- Top Forward (Harold’s Sports) – Carter Anderson;
- Top Defenceman (Suncrest College) – Vito Biondo III;
- Most Valuable Player (Lockwood & Wallington Financial) – Eric Hoiness; and
- Iron Man Award (Tina and Greg Haluke) – Eric Hoiness (played all 56 games).