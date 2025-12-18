Nipawin firefighters save Christmas gifts in late-night house fire

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — Nipawin Fire crews were dispatched to a residence on the east side of town at 10:30 p.m. Friday after a structure fire was reported.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the rear deck fully engulfed in flames, with fire impinging on the roof. Crews wearing self-contained breathing apparatus quickly deployed two hoselines and began attacking the blaze,” the Nipawin Fire Department said in a social media post.

“Firefighters encountered stubborn conditions as crews were required to access the attic through the roof to extinguish remaining hot spots. Efforts were further complicated by extreme cold temperatures, which caused equipment such as hoses, nozzles and breathing apparatus components to freeze.”

Despite the challenges, crews were able to contain the fire and prevent further damage. Firefighters were able to warm equipment and personnel in a nearby shop during operations.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants safely escaped the residence. Firefighters were also able to save Christmas presents located under the home’s Christmas tree said the Nipawin Fire Department

A total of 19 firefighters, three apparatus and two command trucks responded to the incident, working for approximately five hours.

The call marked Nipawin Fire’s 249th response of the year, the highest number on record to date.

Nipawin Fire Department operates as a volunteer-based department that protects not only the town of Nipawin but also a large surrounding rural area.