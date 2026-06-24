Nipawin firefighters contain skid steer blaze near golf course

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — Father’s Day festivities were interrupted for members of the Nipawin Fire Department on Sunday when firefighters were called to battle a skid steer fire east of Rolling Pines Golf Course.

The department received the call at 1:21 p.m., and upon arrival, firefighters found the skid steer fully engulfed in flames according to the Nipawin Fire department (NFD).

The machine operator was able to exit safely before the fire consumed the equipment, and no injuries were reported, the department said.

Two fire trucks responded to the scene with 10 firefighters, who faced what the department described as a lengthy firefighting operation.

Crews applied approximately 1,000 gallons of water and foam before bringing the blaze under control.

Firefighters noted that conditions could have been much worse, as the fire was successfully contained and did not spread beyond a nearby gravel road.

The NFD was back in service a t 4:15 p.m. The cause of the fire was not released. This was NFD’s 89th call of the year.