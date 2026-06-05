Nipawin firefighters battle major riverbank blaze near park

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — Firefighters in Nipawin responded to eight separate incidents over a five-day period, including a major riverbank wildfire that required support from multiple agencies and prompted precautionary evacuations near a regional park.

On May 29 at 3:34 p.m., the department received reports of two brush fires on opposite sides of the Saskatchewan River. One fire was burning in a ditch along Highway 55 east of White Fox, while the second was reported behind North Fringe Industrial Technologies and Rehaluk Honey Farms on top of the riverbank.

The ditch fire was brought under control quickly, but the riverbank fire grew into a significant operation the NFD said.

The fire required mutual aid from the Carrot River Fire Department, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency wildland firefighters, support from two air tankers, helicopter assistance and the efforts of local landowners.

Firefighters continued battling the blaze into May 30 as flare-ups persisted amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

According to the Nipawin Fire Department, crews were also called to a vehicle fire west of Codette at 8:18 a.m. on May 28.

The following day, firefighters participated in the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-related Trauma in Youth (PARTY) program at LP Miller Comprehensive High School alongside other emergency responders.

After a brief break in activity, crews were dispatched at 3:41 p.m. on May 31 to a burning brush pile west of Pontrilas. The department said quick action by the person reporting the fire helped crews contain it before it spread.

On June 1, at 2:31 p.m., firefighters responded to another field fire near the bridge in the RM of Torch River.

Despite the busy stretch, the department reported no injuries in any of the eight incidents.

The department also apologized to visitors affected by the evacuation of the regional park and related traffic restrictions during the riverbank fire response.

According to the fire department, those measures were taken as a precaution because the fire was advancing rapidly and was on a direct path toward the park entrance. The Nipawin Regional Park allowed campers back into the park on May 30.

As of June 2, the Nipawin Fire Department had responded to 80 calls in 2026, slightly below the record-breaking pace set in 2025.

Firefighters said they are hopeful the rain forecast for the week will help reduce wildfire risk across the region.