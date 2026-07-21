Nipawin fire responds to collision with injuries on Highway 55

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — Nipawin Fire Department members responded to a motor vehicle collision involving injuries on Highway 55 in the evening of July 16, marking the department’s third collision in less than four days.

According to Nipawin Fire, crews were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to a collision about three kilometres east of the Tobin Lake turnoff.

The collision was the department’s second emergency call of the day, following a power pole fire earlier that afternoon behind Oxford Dental.

It was also the department’s second collision during that period in which injured patients required transport by EMS.

Nipawin Fire said the incident was the second deer-related collision reported in the week.

With the latest response, Nipawin Fire has now attended 115 calls in 2026.

The department is reminding motorists to use extra caution when travelling this time of year, as wildlife activity increases. Fire officials noted many animals are travelling with their young, which are beginning to venture onto roadways, increasing the risk of collisions.