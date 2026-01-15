Nipawin Fire Department sets record with 260 calls in 2025

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Nipawin Fire Department (NFD) closed out 2025 with a record-breaking year, responding to 260 calls for service, according to Fire Chief Paul Cockell.

Cockell, who also serves as the Town of Nipawin’s general manager of protective services, said the total represents a 45 per cent increase over the previous year, marking the busiest year in the department’s history.

“Everything was up considerably,” Cockell told SaskToday, noting that motor vehicle collisions increased by 96 per cent compared to 2024, nearly doubling year over year.

The department is staffed by 28 volunteer firefighters, supported by a part-time deputy chief and one full-time fire chief, for a total of 30 members. Cockell said the department is actively recruiting and encourages residents interested in serving their community to consider joining.

NFD provides fire and rescue services to a wide coverage area, including the rural municipalities of Nipawin and Torch River, the communities of White Fox, Codette and Love, as well as Nipawin Regional Park and Wapiti. The department also delivers rescue services along Highway 55 to the Highway 9 junction and along Highway 123 to Cumberland House.

In 2025, the department added a new command unit after purchasing a used demonstration pickup truck and outfitting it in-house. Cockell said the decision saved ratepayers a significant amount compared to buying a new vehicle.

Training remained a priority throughout the year. In September, NFD members participated in high-angle rope rescue training alongside firefighters from Carrot River.

The department also recognized long-serving members during an awards ceremony held Dec. 1. Honours included five-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, 30- and 35-year service awards presented to numerous firefighters for decades of dedication.

Andres Rosero — five-year certificate;

Paul Martens — 10-year CVFSA medal;

Kyle Stroeder — 15-year CVFSA medal;

Darcy McKinnon — 20-year federal medal;

Luc Morin, Ward Wood and Stacey Vik — 25-year medals;

Bob Hosaluk — 30-year federal award;

Jim Senger — 35-year award.

On Dec. 2, Cockell accepted the Premier’s Commendation on behalf of the department for its role in battling the Camp/Shoe Fire earlier in the year. Firefighters who participated received certificates and commemorative pins.

Additional recognition was presented Dec. 15, when Tom Schultz received his federal award for more than 30 years of service.

Cockell said a full breakdown of call types will be presented to council in his year-end report at the Jan. 12 meeting.