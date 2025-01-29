Nipawin Fire Department has hectic 24 hours

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN – The Nipawin Fire Department had a busy 24 hours with a motor vehicle collision, a structure fire and a snowmobile accident on Jan. 23

The Nipawin Fire Department were dispatched to a minor fender bender on Main Street of Nipawin in the afternoon. No injuries occurred and both vehicles were able to drive away.

Just after midnight the Nipawin Fire Department was then dispatched at the request of mutual aid from the Tisdale Fire Department. On scene, fire crews encountered a large structure fire in the village of Ridgedale. The fire departments worked into the early morning hours putting out the blaze.

A snowmobile accident then followed and the Nipawin Fire Department was dispatched in the RM of Torch on Jan. 24 afternoon which had firefighters rushing to assist EMS and RCMP. The snowmobiler suffered minor bruises. Paul Caockell said, “ Alcohol and speed were not a factor. Visibility was a little poor at the time as the sun, wind and loose snow all combined to make the terrain hard to distinguish.”