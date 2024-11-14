Nipawin crowned provincial Communities in Bloom winner

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NIPAWIN – The Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) has announced the winners of Saskatchewan’s Communities in Bloom program. Nipawin claimed first place in the population 3002-4999 category with four blooms and special mention for leadership and integrity of the entire leisure services team.

In 2024, 37 municipalities were recognized for their participation in the Communities in Bloom program.

Nipawin’s General Manager for Leisure Services Chelsea Corrigan said, “The committee mostly consists of our leisure services team with the Town of Nipawin with assistance from the Tri-City Horticulture Society.”

Participants enhanced their communities and were evaluated by the following criteria: community appearance, environmental action, heritage conservation, tree management, landscape and plant and floral displays. Participants are recognized with a bloom rating and through the program’s evaluation, Special Recognition Awards and a Photo Contest.

Four Provincial Winners excelled in all six criteria:

Population Category 501 – 1,000

Eston, with four Blooms and a special mention for environmental action: community water conservation in the ball diamonds project

Population Category 1,001 – 2,000

Langham, with three Blooms and a special mention for well-cared for garden and dedicated volunteers

Population Category 2,001 – 3,000

Moosomin, with five Blooms and special mention for commitment to cultural heritage preservation

Population Category 3001-4999

Nipawin, with four Blooms with special mention for leadership and integrity of the entire leisure services team.

The National Communities in Bloom program was also being represented from communities in the Northeast. Kinistino, Melfort, Wascana Centre, and Government House represented Saskatchewan in the 2024 National Communities in Bloom Edition. Their achievements were recognized at the 2024 Communities in Bloom National Symposium featuring the National and International Awards Ceremonies on Oct. 20 in Charlottetown, PEI.

Kinistino – Participant in the “Circle of Excellence” category, non-evaluated

Melfort – Participant in the “Class of Champions” small, evaluated category, five Blooms bronze, special mention for Goodman‘s family walking labyrinth, winner of the municipal world winter life award and the Scotts youth involvement award

Wascana Centre – Participant in the special attractions evaluated category, four Blooms, special mention for natural heritage conservation – Royal Saskatchewan Museum native prairie plant garden

Government House – Participant in the “Special Attractions” evaluated category, four Blooms, special mention for cultural heritage conservation – Saskatchewan residential school memorial garden