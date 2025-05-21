Nipawin crews battle two structure fires, no injuries reported

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Nipawin Fire Department responded to a structure fire on May 18 on Maple Road West.

“Upon arrival, both a shed and garage were fully involved, with a camper beginning to catch fire,” said the NFD. “Crews initiated an attack with Engine 1, and while Engine 2 was connecting to a hydrant, a second call came in for another structure fire on 7th Street West.”

Engine 2 and Rescue 1 were redirected to the second location.

When crews arrived, the tenants were safely outside on the front lawn. Firefighters began attacking the fire and an adjacent house that had also started to burn.

“We’re very fortunate to report that there were no injuries at either incident—Call #82 or #83,” the NFD stated. “All units were back in service before 10:00 a.m.”

