Nipawin council reviews new landfill use agreement with local partners

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — A new regional landfill use agreement between the Town of Nipawin and neighbouring municipalities was reviewed at the Oct. 1 governance and priorities meeting.

The proposed Town of Nipawin municipal landfill use agreement outlines how the landfill, owned and operated by the Town of Nipawin, would be managed and used by several surrounding municipalities — including the Village of Codette, the Rural Municipality of Nipawin No. 487, the Resort Village of Tobin Lake, and the Village of Aylsham.

Under the draft agreement, Nipawin would retain responsibility for the administration, management and operation of the landfill, including all associated costs and revenues. Participating municipalities would contribute through an annual per capita fee, based on population data from the 2021 federal census.

The proposed annual fees that were presented are based on their per capita population:

Village of Codette — $24,300

RM of Nipawin No. 487 — $129,330

Resort Village of Tobin Lake — $18,765

Village of Aylsham — $11,070

The agreement also calls for the creation of a Nipawin Municipal Landfill Advisory Board, with each user municipality appointing one representative and one alternate — both elected officials. The board would meet at least twice per year to discuss landfill operations and make recommendations to the town.

In addition, the municipalities are expected to promote waste reduction and recycling programs, in line with provincial environmental regulations. The landfill will only accept materials permitted under The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010, and related municipal bylaws.

Residents hauling their own waste will continue to pay member gate rates as set out in the landfill’s fee schedule.

The agreement includes provisions for insurance, liability and termination, allowing any party to withdraw with 12 months’ written notice. It would remain in effect for five years upon signing, subject to renewal or amendment with the consent of all parties.

The updated framework aims to ensure consistent waste management services, promote regional co-operation, and maintain compliance with provincial standards, said the Town of Nipawin.