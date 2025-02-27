Nipawin Chamber of Commerce announces nominees for annual business awards

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Nipawin and District Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual ABEX Awards on March 6 at the Nipawin Legion.

The event will start with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. while supper will be at 6:30 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Suchlandt said she was happy to see so much interest in the award.

“The nomination process was a little bit different this year. When we sent it out to members, and I was extremely proud to see how many people voted,” Suchlandt said. “Year over year, whether it was through Facebook, Instagram or on our own platform, when we sent out nomination letters it was in leaps and bounds. More well received this year than normally”.

This year’s awards have four categories: Service Award, Retail Award, Heritage Award, and Agriculture Award.

Suchlandt said the awards help promote local businesses while also helping attract new businesses to the community. She said it’s also a good chance for members to meet each other.

“t celebrates the businesses that are being recognized and it also gives the chance to have networking and create business collaborations,” she explained.

The final nominees for the Service Awards category are Venice House, Centre St. Drugs and Family Bakery.

The final nominees for the Retail Award are Venice House, Family Bakery and Rona Nipawin.

The finalists for the Heritage Award are Royal Canadian Legion Branch #120, Lake Country Co-op and Twin Lakes Trail Blazers.

The Agriculture Award finalists are Nipawin Greenhouses, Bunge and Tebbutt Family Farms.

The tickets for the ABEX Awards are $7 each, 5 tickets for $30, or 11 tickets for $60. There is also a table for 6 at $360.00

“We say congratulations to the businesses that were all nominated and we wish them all the best at the ABEX Awards on March 6,” Suchlandt said.