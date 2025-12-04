Nipawin CAO Michelle Sorenson reflects on 27-year career

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — After nearly three decades serving the Town of Nipawin, Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Sorenson has announced she will retire on April 30, 2026.

Sorenson began her career with the town 27 years ago, working in a range of roles that shaped her path to the CAO’s office.

“I’ve held a variety of positions over the years,” Sorenson told SaskToday. “I started with contracted administration in the Economic and Tourism Department, then worked as an office clerk, confidential secretary, assistant to the CAO and legislative services officer. Eventually, I had the honour of serving as CAO. I even worked as a play program leader one summer.”

She said the most rewarding part of her career has been helping support the community’s ongoing development.

“The most rewarding part has been watching Nipawin continue to grow, evolve and strengthen as a community — and knowing I contributed in some small way to that progress,” Sorenson said.

Looking back, she said many of her greatest highlights involved the people she worked alongside, as well as major community projects.

“The people I’ve worked with have made a lasting impact on my life,” she said. “A major project highlight was the construction of the new water treatment plant, which was a significant investment in Nipawin’s long-term sustainability.”

Like many municipalities, Nipawin faced its share of challenges over the years.

“We’ve experienced budget constraints and staffing transitions,” she said. “Adapting to new councils and colleagues required flexibility and continuous learning, but each challenge strengthened our organization.”

She added that municipal operations have transformed significantly over her tenure.

“Operations have changed dramatically through digitization and modernization,” she said. “Technology has helped Nipawin become more efficient, more responsive and better equipped to serve residents.”

With retirement approaching, Sorenson said she is looking forward to family time and new experiences.

“I plan to spend more time with my family and enjoy opportunities to travel,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the freedom to explore.”

She expressed deep gratitude to staff, council and the community.

“Every member of council and every staff member I’ve worked with has played an important role in my life, and I’m deeply grateful,” Sorenson said. “Nipawin is a remarkable, resilient and welcoming community. I truly believe the town is well positioned for a strong and vibrant future.”

In a news release, Mayor Marlon Zacharias said Sorenson’s “commitment, leadership, and passion for Nipawin have left a lasting mark on our municipality and those who have had the pleasure of working alongside her.” He went on to say, “While it saddens me to see such an integral part of our team move on, I am truly happy and excited for Michele as she begins the next chapter of her life. Her insight, leadership, and thoughtful guidance have not only supported me in my role as Mayor but have helped shape the direction of our community. Over 27 years, Michele has faced challenges head-on and celebrated successes with grace. She leaves behind a legacy of dedication and excellence that will be felt for years to come.”

Zacharias thanked Sorenson personally for her support during his tenure as mayor.