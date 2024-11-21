Nipawin awards design project for Evergreen Centre renovation

Nicole Goldsworthy

NIPAWIN – Nipawin town council awarded the tender for the schematic design for the Nipawin Evergreen Centre renovations at the Oct. 28 council meeting.

Chelsea Corrigan, general manager for Leisure Service, said in her report that, “aodbt Architecture + Interior Design is well-positioned to carry forward the project based on their prior work, familiarity with the facility, and alignment with the project’s vision.”

The Town of Nipawin has been working towards renovations to the Nipawin Evergreen Centre since last year. The total proposed fee for schematic design is $91,500, with an additional travel allowance of $8,000 to cover engagement visits.

The schematic design phase is expected to commence immediately, with completion timelines dependent on the progression of community engagement and final design.

In the spring of 2024, aodbt had submitted a building assessment and feasibility study for the Nipawin Evergreen Centre to the Town of Nipawin. This study outlined upgrades and modernizations for the Centre.

Corrigan said the town has also applied for funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. “Should this application be successful, it would significantly aid in moving the project forward more quickly, potentially allowing the Town to proceed with further and construction phases sooner than originally planned,” said Corrigan’s report.

