Nipawin approves new arena agreements with Hawks, hockey, skating

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin approved agreements with the Nipawin Hawks, Nipawin Minor Hockey Association (NMHA) and Skate Nipawin at the latest council meeting.

Chelsea Corrigan, general manager of leisure services, told SaskToday: “We are proud to highlight the spirit of collaboration with all three user groups. The new agreements ensure fair and transparent fee structures that are consistent across all users.”

Corrigan added, “They introduce a fundraising opportunity for Minor Hockey and support for the Hawks to continue generating revenue through rink board, wall and ice advertising.”

The NMHA signed a five-year agreement securing ice time, advertising rights and facility access at the Centennial and Jubilee arenas.

The agreement, which runs from 2025–26 through 2029–30, outlines scheduling, responsibilities, rental fees and insurance requirements for one of the town’s largest youth sports organizations.

Highlights include:

Rental fees based on the council-approved Leisure Services Fee Schedule.

A 700-hour seasonal cap, with extra hours billed at the minor hockey hourly rate.

Separate billing for tournaments at the weekend tournament rate.

Monthly invoicing with 30-day payment terms.

Advertising rights allowing NMHA to sell rink board, wall board and ice ads at Jubilee Arena, similar to the Hawks.

Priority scheduling under the town’s Ice Allocation Policy.

Insurance coverage through Hockey Saskatchewan and Hockey Canada, with the town named as additional insured if requested.

Termination provisions allowing either party to withdraw with 90 days’ notice, or immediately in cases of breach.

The Nipawin Junior A Hawks agreed to a new three-year agreement from 2025 to 2028 for the team’s use of the Centennial Arena.

Highlights include:

Flat-rate ice rental of $28,500 in 2025–26, rising to $31,000 for the following two seasons, covering up to 400 hours of ice time.

An additional $2,500 per season for custom work such as logo installation.

Exclusive use of designated dressing rooms and an office.

Priority scheduling for playoffs once league schedules are finalized.

Permission to sell popcorn and operate a booster booth during home games.

An option to serve alcohol in the upper lobby under specified conditions.

Comprehensive insurance and indemnification provisions.

Corrigan said the agreement reflects a mutually beneficial partnership, giving the Hawks stable access while ensuring the town recovers costs and maintains facility standards.

Skate Nipawin also signed a five-year arena agreement, covering rental fees, scheduling, insurance and program responsibilities.

Highlights include:

Rental fees based on the council-approved Leisure Services Fee Schedule.

Monthly invoicing with 30-day payment terms and interest on overdue accounts.

Facility access determined at the annual ice allocation meeting.

Insurance requirement naming the Town of Nipawin as an additional insured.

Conduct and operations standards, including cleanliness, supervision, equipment and compliance with laws and policies.

Termination provisions allowing either party to withdraw with 90 days’ notice or immediately in cases of breach.

Corrigan said the agreement provides clear, consistent expectations while ensuring fiscal responsibility and supporting community recreation goals.