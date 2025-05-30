Nipawin approves $83K for local sports, culture, recreation

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Town of Nipawin council approved $83,000 in sponsorship funding for community sport, culture and recreation organizations.

Derek Seckinger, general manager of community services, said in his report that each year the Town of Nipawin allocates funding to community organizations that enhance the quality of life for residents through recreation, youth engagement, public safety and community development.

“These funds support operational needs, program delivery and capital upgrades to facilities accessed by the broader public,” Seckinger said.

The following sponsorship requests were received and approved on May 26:

Nipawin Kinsmen Club – Outdoor rink: $9,000 to assist with the maintenance and operational costs of the Nipawin Kinsmen outdoor rink. This facility offers seasonal recreational opportunities and is a vital community asset during the winter months.

East Pleasantview Community Club – Outdoor rink: $9,000 to support the continued operation of the East Pleasantview outdoor rink.

North East School Division (NESD) – Summer outreach programming: $10,000 to sponsor NESD’s summer outreach program. This program delivers educational and recreational activities to youth throughout the summer, ensuring positive engagement during out-of-school months. Nipawin is one of the few communities that offers outreach support for the summer months.

Wapiti Regional Park – Operations: $1,000 to assist with operational costs for Wapiti Regional Park. This funding replaces the discontinued fee-for-service model and supports general maintenance and services at the park.

Nipawin Regional Park – Operations and capital upgrades: $20,000 to support both operational and capital needs at Nipawin Regional Park. The funding will be used to maintain recreational facilities and invest in upgrades to enhance the park experience for residents and visitors.

Nipawin Revolution Gymnastics – Program and operations support: $9,000 to support programming and operational costs and offset taxes on the facility. The organization provides structured recreation and physical literacy programs for youth in the region.

The OASIS Centre – Community health, wellness and shelter programming: $20,000 to support the operations and wellness programming delivered by the OASIS Centre. The centre addresses social and community health needs, particularly among vulnerable populations. This funding will not go toward taxes or wages, but will strictly aid with shelter, nutrition and wellness for Nipawin’s most vulnerable.

Nipawin and District Citizens on Patrol – Crime prevention initiatives: $5,000 to support volunteer patrols, public safety initiatives and crime prevention programming. Citizens on Patrol contribute to a safer, more engaged community through its volunteer base and community presence. The funds will be used for training, programming and general operations.

Seckinger said, “The Town of Nipawin has been providing sponsorship dollars to local organizations through an application-based process for over 10 years, with only minor adjustments over time to the process and funding amounts based on the volume of applications and demonstrated needs. This longstanding support reflects the town’s commitment to recognizing and assisting groups that contribute meaningfully to youth development and provide essential programming for the most vulnerable members of the community.”

Seckinger said organizations seeking sponsorship in future years must submit a completed application form by Oct. 31 to be considered during the 2026 budget deliberations.