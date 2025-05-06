Nipawin airport receives $160K for maintenance, upgrades

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — The Nipawin airport will receive $160,000 from the $1.8 million recently announced through the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) by the Ministry of Highways.

Michelle Sorenson, chief administrative officer for Nipawin, said, “The funding will be used to support necessary maintenance and upgrades at the airport, including crack repairs, a fog coat on the runway and taxiway, and an asphalt addition for a larger turnaround.”

The airport runway is in poor condition, Sorenson said. The Town of Nipawin completed a crack filling project on the taxiway in 2024, but the facility requires regular maintenance and upkeep.

Sorenson added, “This funding is extremely important as it provides funds for the town to be able to maintain the airport, while alleviating the financial burden on our ratepayers.”

The Nipawin airport sees an increase in traffic during the summer. All of the hangars are full, and activity rises due to tourism, as well as use by the air ambulance service and private aerial spray plane companies.

“The town is always looking to be proactive in taking care of and maintaining our assets and infrastructure, and this is one of the projects that have been identified,” said Sorenson.

CAP invests in regional, community-owned airport upgrades to runways and taxiways, lighting, security fencing, navigational systems and other eligible projects.

“Thanks to this ongoing partnership with the provincial government, communities can make strategic infrastructure investments to improve their airports so they can continue to provide the key services that support our quality of life and contribute to our economy,” said Saskatchewan Aviation Council president Janet Keim.