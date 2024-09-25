Nigerians prepare to celebrate Independence Day in PA

Daily Herald Contributor

The Association of Nigerians in Northern Saskatchewan will be organizing a celebration on Sept. 28 to celebrate the 64th year of Nigerian Independence.

The event will be held at the Main Hall of the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“There will be lots of activities such as the National anthems of both Nigerian and Canada, parade of the tribes of the various regional areas of the country, a debate by Nigerian children and a quiz session,” said Segun Owonikoko, the Local Organizing Chairperson of the Naija Day Committee. “There will be a traditional games section of games prevalent in different regions of the country.”

The event will also include dancing and a vast array of traditional Nigerian dishes. Organizers will also highlight the recent flooding in the northern part of the country, which has impacted more than 2.1 million people in Nigeria and neighouring Chad.

Owonikoko expects around 350 attendees at the celebration.

“Officially the Independence Day celebration is on the Oct. 1 but for obvious reasons we will be marking the day on the Sept 28 as the closest convenient date,” Owonikoko said.

He used this opportunity to invite not only Nigerians to the event but Canadians and others as well.

Nigeria gained Independence from the United Kingdom on Oct. 1, 1960.