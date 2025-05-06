Nige B’s Morning Drive now top 10 on Indigenous Music Countdown

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE – Woodland Cree hip-hop artist Nige B’s new album Reshape is now out.

“Nige B doesn’t just tell stories — he builds bridges with them,” said a media release.

On his latest single, Morning Drive, featuring Dubbygotbars, Nige delivers a slow-burn banger steeped in memory, survival and spiritual grind. The track — now sitting at number nine on the Indigenous Music Countdown — is part of the album released April 18, Reshape // Refashion, “a record that doesn’t just bang; it breathes.”

Born and based in La Ronge, Nige B — short for Nigel Bell — has carved out a reputation as one of the most reflective voices in Indigenous hip hop. His musical journey began in the shadows of grief. His last album, U R WHAT U R Vol. 2, was a tribute to his late brother, Billy Ray Roy, but Reshape // Refashion arrives as an act of reclamation.

“This one is about growth,” he says. “It’s not just about pain; it’s about stepping forward.”

Morning Drive plays like a private meditation set to a dusty beat and shimmering synths. There’s a quiet urgency in the line “rolling down the same roads, chasing change I can’t hold,” that hits harder when you know the artist behind it has endured real loss, personal reckoning and cultural displacement.

“It’s about how fast life can move, and how reflection sometimes hits hardest when the world won’t slow down,” Nige explains. “It’s the soundtrack to those moments when you’re alone in your car, and the silence becomes your only mirror.”

That theme echoes through every track and every collaboration. Reshape // Refashion features a deeply rooted lineup of artists, including Dubbygotbars, Txreek, Rezcoast Grizz, Coletta, Truent and Siahlaw. These are community check-ins, woven into the sonic and spiritual fabric of the record.

“There were tears, real convos, raw laughter in the studio,” Nige says. “You hear that honesty in the songs, even in the spaces between the lines.”

And it’s not just the music that’s making history. Two of Nige B’s songs have been selected for the Lunar Codex, a NASA-backed project sending global art to the moon in 2025 — a cosmic achievement for a Cree rapper whose roots run deep in Treaty 6 territory.

“To know my music is going to outlive me — to be on the moon — that’s bigger than me. That’s about legacy,” he says. “That’s about showing Indigenous youth that their voice matters, here and beyond Earth.”

From CBC Music premieres to radio spins across Turtle Island, Nige B is building momentum without compromising messages, creating meditations and mantras: “You are allowed to evolve.” “Don’t rush the healing.” “Success ain’t fame, it’s alignment.”