Newfoundland punching well above its weight at 2025 WBSC World Cup

Team Canada’s roster is stocked with players from across the country, but one of Canada’s smallest provinces is making the biggest contribution.



With 510,550 residents, Newfoundland and Labrador has just 4.1 per cent of Canada’s population. However, province boasts the largest contingent of players wearing the maple leaf at the 2025 WBSC World Cup.

“It’s awesome,” said CF Bradley Ezekiel, who hails from Holyrood, N.L., a town of nearly 2,500 roughly 30 minutes’ drive from the capital of St. John’s. “Coming from a small province, it really shows how great our minor associations are and our St. John’s Sr. League, which all these players on the national team play in. It just makes me happy to be there.”

There are five players from Newfoundland and Labrador on the 16-man roster: pitcher Sean Cleary from Harbour Main, 1B Colin Walsh from Petty Harbour, outfielder Jordan Pomeroy from Placentia, shortstop Shane Boland from St. John’s, and Ezekiel.

While they usually compete against each other, Ezekiel said it’s been fun representing Canada together.

“When it comes to sports, if you’re on the other side you’re the enemy, but when you’re on the same team you are best friends,” he said with a laugh. “It’s nice to pull together for this one.”

So how did Newfoundland produce so many top level players? For many, it’s all about culture.

All five players grew up competing against each other, and pushing each other to be the best.

“It was just a level we all wanted to be at,” said Boland, who serves as Team Canada’s captain. “Obviously playing for your country is the most prestigious thing possible. We had that dog mentality to never give up and the will to win, so whatever it takes, we’re kind of under that mindset. We’re pretty fortunate to have each other around and we love it.”

Boland describes the softball atmosphere in Newfoundland as “very intense” and that intensity extends off the diamond.

Canada’s win over Venezuela ended at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, which is around 12:30 a.m. back in Newfoundland. Despite the time difference, friends and family out east had no doubts about staying up late.



“My wife texted me. She’s still up watching,” Boland said with a laugh. “We’ve got a lot of watch parties at home, a lot of support back there. They’re not missing it. No matter what the time is, they’ve got a beer in their hand and they’re watching.”