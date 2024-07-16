New Zealand punches return ticket to Prince Albert with repechage win over Canada

New Zealand will be back in Prince Albert in 2025.

The Black Sox National Team defeated Canada 4-1 in the repechage game in the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup Group B qualifier to guarantee a spot in the World Cup Finals next year.

New Zealand lost in the final 6-5 to Argentina, who is ranked number one in the world.

After weather delays caused the first pitch of the repechage game until after 10 p.m.,

New Zealand head coach Thomas Makea says it was good to see the Black Sox stay locked in despite the long day at the ballpark.

“Today was a very long day. I was hoping we were going to get that one in but you know delays happen and that’s part of the sport that we play but really proud of the group to really stay involved in the game. Two tough games there, two tough battles against two great teams so to stay in the fight right to the last inning, last out, amazing for these guys.”

After a wild pitch gave Argentina the go-ahead and deciding run in the final, Makea says he was proud of how New Zealand competed against the top team in the world.

“Argentina’s a very tough side, very good pitching, very good hitting. We knew as a group that we could hang with those guys, but you know, at the end of the day that’s why they’re world number one. They came out on top and got the one that mattered.”

Canada would lead off the game with a bang as Matieu Roy smacked a solo shot to right.

It would turn into a pitcher’s duel from there on out as New Zealand’s Pita Rona and Canada’s Ty Sebastian would trade zeroes until the bottom half of the fourth.

After a walk to Black Sox leadoff man Ben Enoka, Wayne Laulu would tie the game with an RBI single to left.

New Zealand would take the lead for the first time in the bottom of the sixth as Ben Enoka would lead off the frame with a solo shot to right-centre field. Later in the inning, Rhys Evans would single to right off Canadian reliever Justin Schofield to extend the Black Sox lead.

Makea says he was thrilled with the effort he got out of his starter Pita Rona.

“Pita once again was amazing, I don’t actually think he was supposed to go the whole seven innings but he pitched a good four or five (innings) against Canada the other night and came out and just kept getting better and better. On the other side too, Ty Sebastian pitched a hell of a game too. We touched him up in that first game but it was great to see him shut us down for a good five innings there.”

Rona allowed one earned run on three hits over seven innings walking one batter and punching out eight to earn the win. For Canada, Ty Sebastian allowed three earned runs on three hits, with three walks and nine strikeouts over five and a third innings.

If Canada had won, there was no guarantee that New Zealand would’ve been granted a wild card spot into 2025 based on world rankings.

Makea says the guarantee of returning to Prince Albert next year will be huge for the sport back in New Zealand.

“It’s massive for our home fans. We’ve come a long way since 2022, where we didn’t finish that well, but this group of guys here that we’ve brought together have restored a bit of money in the jersey. I’m looking forward to the next 12 months in terms of planning and see where we land.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca