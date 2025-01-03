New Year’s Baby Dexter arrives Wednesday afternoon

Prince Albert’s New Year’s Baby took longer than usual to arrive, but when he did, his family welcomed him with open arms.

Dexter Reign Albert Lavallee was born at 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, well after the stroke of midnight, to mother Sasha Lavallee and father Jesse Bird at Victoria Hospital. Sasha said she was happy Dexter arrived, no matter what the time.

“They were like, ‘oh, he’s the New Year’s Baby,’ and I was just like, ‘what?’ I was just lying there holding him (thinking) ‘oh my God, oh my God.’ I was full of excitement though,” she said.

Sasha didn’t think about the title too much immediately after the birth. She was losing a lot of blood at the time, she said, but is starting to recover.

“I’m doing much better,” she said. “The nurses are helping me.”

Sasha decided on the name Dexter after watching the popular TV show of the same name when she was a teenager. She fell in love with the name, and decided to use it years later.

Dexter weighed eight pounds and eight ounces at birth. His parents are from Montreal Lake, but Sasha said she has plans to move to Prince Albert in the future.

The family also thanked the nurses and doctors at Victoria Hospital for delivering the baby safe and sound.