New WestJet seating presents safety concerns for Regina couple after cramped Mexico flight

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

A Regina couple says they won’t be flying with WestJet again because they consider the company’s new seating strategy to be unsafe.

“This seat design was something that I wouldn’t have been able to protect myself in, let alone my husband,” said Lindsay Noble, who flew back to Regina from Cancun last week on one of the airline’s planes with a newly modified cabin.

She noted it would have been very difficult for her bow her head and brace herself in an emergency. Her husband Robert, who’s six-foot-two, was in an even tighter situation, as illustrated in a video making the rounds on social media.

“If we don’t say something now, what’s stopping them from tweaking this further in the future to make us take even worse precautions or lessen our safety on these flights?” she said.

The ‘new seat configuration’

Last fall, the Calgary-headquartered airline rolled out plans for what it calls a “new seat configuration” across 43 of its Boeing 737s. WestJet changed the seat pitch, reducing the distance from the back of each seat to the back of the one behind it to as little as 28 inches in some cases.

Cabin information available on the company’s website shows standard economy seats have typically spanned around 30 inches.

The website notes that the new seat configuration will be indicated by “economy seats only.” Lindsay said when the couple booked their seats, they were not made explicitly aware of the reduced pitch — or the fact that they wouldn’t have the reclining feature.

Lindsay posted video of her husband squished into his seat during the five-hour flight home on Jan. 7 and says she submitted a complaint to WestJet around the same time. As of Monday, she said she had not heard back from the airline.

The Regina Leader-Post reached out to WestJet for comment, but had not received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lindsay said she is surprised the 28-inch pitch passed safety requirements. She wants WestJet to revert back to its previous seat layout, especially for longer journeys.

Shift of allegiance

Lindsay, who is five-foot-four, sat in a middle seat and estimates she had around an inch between her knees and the seat in front. Her husband’s knees were pushed against the seat as he sat by the window.

She said he felt claustrophobic and anxious.

“Had we hit some nasty turbulence or something, he was cracking his knees on those metal bars,” she said. “He’s already had his ACL repaired once. The last thing I want is for him to have to have another repair on his knee.”

Lindsay said they typically fly with WestJet but, after this recent experience, they are opting to book with competitor Air Canada for their next trip, which is to Scotland.

Air Canada’s fleet also has some Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes with interior layouts providing a pitch of 29 inches and no ability to recline, according to information on its website.

nyking@postmedia.com