New SRSC student representatives make first presentation to Sask Rivers board meeting

The Saskatchewan Rivers Students for Change (SRSC) had their two new student representatives at the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education’s final meeting before elections.

Rural representative Taylor Henderson is a Grade 12 student from WP Sandin in Shellbrook and urban representative Coral Frenette in Grade 12 student from Carlton Comprehensive High School. Both students said they wanted to advocate for the change that is part of the group’s title.

“I wanted to be more involved in my school and in our school systems and I was really interested in the position,” Henderson said. “I also want to see change and that’s what this is about. It’s in the title.”

“I’d like to see more change in our school and I find that this position will hopefully bring about that,” Frenette said.

Henderson said they were going to use the SRSC as the method to get what they advocate for when in attendance at meetings.

“We have meetings with our entire group that’s made-up of 30 of us … and we come up with ideas through that group and then we’ll bring that to these meetings,” Henderson explained.

They both said that working with superintendent Garrette Tebay has been beneficial.

“We love working with her,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the urban and rural representatives sometimes have different goals.

“In past years we were talking about departmental (exams) and how in rural schools it’s very common,” she said. “It’s very well known when you’re in high school and in previous years they were talking to the urban schools and they were (saying) ‘what’s a departmental?’ That caused huge change in the system, so one of my goals this year is just to work really closely with Coral and make sure we’re doing the best to represent our urban and rural schools.”

Last year the SRSC advocated against departmental exams including sending letters to Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill.

They both were eager to take part in their first official meeting with the board on Monday.

“A little nervous, but excited,” Frenette said.

Henderson and Frenette split their first presentation which broke down the SRSC first meeting as a whole

The SRSC’s constitution changes mean the student representative will change from meeting to meeting. There will still be one rural and one urban representative for each meeting.

Student representatives will coordinate representation at meetings so there is always a student in attendance and Henderson and Frenette promised to be in attendance or send representatives.

SRSC Representatives are still not allowed to make a motion but can suggest a motion. Student Representatives are not allowed to vote but may take part in discussion and debate.

Last year there was only one SRSC student representative in Charlie Lysyk from Meath Park School.

