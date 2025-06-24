New sculpture celebrates Humboldt’s farming, industry roots

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — A new sculpture celebrating the region’s agricultural and industrial legacy will be unveiled later this month as the latest addition to Humboldt’s public art portfolio.

Humboldt Public Art, in collaboration with the Humboldt and District Museum, will unveil the piece on June 26, at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI). The unveiling will coincide with PAMI’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The sculpture, created by local metal artist and blacksmith Tyler Dies, features a life-sized — or slightly larger — horse constructed from components donated by local manufacturers.

“The piece represents the westward movement of settlers,” Dies said. “Workhorses made it possible to break land, which led to farming success and, ultimately, to manufacturing innovation in the region.”

Parts for the sculpture were contributed by several area manufacturers, including Michel’s Industries in St. Gregor, Bourgault Industries in St. Brieux, Doepker Industries in Annaheim and Schulte Industries in Englefeld — a group sometimes referred to as the “Iron Triangle.”

“Farmers and plant workers alike will recognize certain parts and know exactly where they came from,” Dies said.

The installation will remain on display at the PAMI site for at least 10 years, under an agreement with the organization.

Jennifer Fitzpatrick, the City of Humboldt’s director of cultural services, said the project is meant to honour both the region’s deep agricultural roots and its emergence as a manufacturing hub.

“Cities can often start to look very much alike,” Fitzpatrick said. “Through meaningful public art that reflects our local heritage, we can truly differentiate ourselves and tell our own story.”

The sculpture was selected through a competitive call for submissions issued by the Humboldt Public Art Committee. Dies’ proposal was chosen for its strong connection to the region’s history and its use of locally sourced industrial materials.

“The City of Humboldt has several pieces of public art — most of which are located downtown,” Fitzpatrick said. “The reconciliation mural on City Hall, the mosaic on the Conexus building, the Urban Lukan pieces downtown — and of course, the installations at Original Humboldt.”

The June 26 unveiling is open to the public.