New Saskatchewan Rivers Superintendent wants to build on legacy of predecessor

Kelly Gerhardt is the new Superintendent of Schools, filling the position vacated by Tom Michaud’s resignation late last year.

Gerhardt had her first day in her new role on Jan. 2. The division said in a press release that she brings “a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to student success, well-being, and inclusive education.”

Michaud moved on to assume the role of director of education secretary-treasurer in the Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvel-Ontario. Gerhardt has been part of the Inclusive Education team in Saskatchewan Rivers for eight and a half years and said she was ready for a new opportunity.

“I just felt like I was ready for a challenge and ready for something new,” she explained. “I just thought, ‘why not try and see what happens? I have lots of ideas in terms of student services and service delivery, so why not?’

“I’m really excited to work with the team and to continue to work in Sask Rivers,” she added. “I’ve worked throughout the province and every division has its strengths, but Sask. Rivers for me has been just a really great place to work and has a really great team and really forward thinking people.”

Gerhardt worked initially for five years as a teacher in the hospital program and Eagle’s Nest consultant before moving to Swift Current and teaching for two and a half years.

“We were living in Waskesiu and then we moved to Swift Current and then we moved back so in total, I’ve been with this division for 13 years,” she said.

Gerhardt has recently been approved by SaskLEADS (The Saskatchewan League of Educational Directors, Administrators and Superintendents) and has to keep up the member accreditation.

She holds a Post-Degree Certificate in Special Education, and a Master’s Degree in Special Education and Educational Psychology from the University of Saskatchewan. She has served as a consultant, counselor and member of both division and school leadership teams.

“I worked almost my whole career in intensive support or student services so I have seen it evolve over 21 and a half years,” she explained. “I have seen it moving from more of a deficit medical model … to more of a strength-based approach, like what are kids good at, what can they do and focusing their programming.

“It just depends on how you see people and how you appreciate them as a unique individual,” she added.

Gerhardt said the team in place includes coaches, consultants and others.

“We have such a great team here like our SLP (Speech Language Pathologist) and our coaches and our consultants and we have two occupational therapists. Their primary role is to look at how to remove barriers to accessing education,” she explained.

Gerhard added that the division has a strong understanding of how inclusive learning is evolving.

“We’re already moving in that strength based way (and) I am very passionate about continuing that,” she said. “I don’t in any way want to make it seem like it’s just me and my ideas.”

She emphasized that in her new role she is part of a team and wanted to continue what Michaud started.

“Just working with this team for so long and then having Tom leave I just really wanted to make sure that the momentum was continuing. That was another big reason why I applied,” she said. “I

am not saying that somebody else would have stopped that momentum, but (it’s) just making sure that we continue that work because I’m so passionate about it.”

In a press release, the division said Gerhardt’s commitment to inclusive education and mental health support has been instrumental in enhancing student learning and fostering safe, supportive school environments. The division also said Gerhardt’s leadership has been characterized by collaboration, advocacy for staff and students, and a strong focus on building partnerships with community organizations to support diverse student needs.

Gerhardt said she had big shoes to fill replacing Michaud both figuratively and literally

“He seemed very motivated to do the next step,” she said.

Gerhardt has worked closely with schools and community agencies—such as Health and Mental Health Services, Prince Albert Police, and the Ministry of Social Services—to ensure holistic support for students. The division said her experience in implementing universal mental health supports and trauma-informed practices will be invaluable as the division continues to build safe, supportive, and inclusive learning spaces for every student.

“We are excited to welcome Kelly to her new role as superintendent,” director of eduation Neil Finch said in a release. “Her commitment to ongoing professional growth, her collaborative leadership style, and her dedication to students and their educational experience align with our division’s motto of ‘Excellence for Every Learner.’”

The division said in the release that it looks forward to continued growth and success under Gerhardt’s leadership. The division remains committed to providing high-quality education and creating environments where students feel safe, supported, and ready to excel.

