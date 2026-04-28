New Sask. law aims to widen enforcement on child support payments

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan has some of the lowest compliance rates in the country for paying child and spousal support, with nearly a quarter going into arrears over not fulfilling their obligations.

The province recently addressed one aspect of that issue with an incoming law that could make it easier to collect payments across provincial or national borders.

However, advocates say more work is needed to tackle the overall problem.

The most recent available data shows Saskatchewan ranked lowest among seven other jurisdictions with a 77 per cent compliance rate in 2020-2021, according to Statistics Canada. New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island both reported that all payments were made.

Out of 4,880 Saskatchewan cases at that time, only 20 per cent saw full monthly payments. The Regina Leader-Post reached out to the Ministry of Justice for more up-to-date data but was told it could not be provided.

Within such cases, there can be examples of ongoing legal issues as well as intimate partner violence.

Crystal Giesbrecht sees various forms in her role as director of research for the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS). The non-profit member association represents agencies that provide survivors with shelter, housing and counselling.

“In the research, I have heard quite a number of examples from women who have been separated and they’re still dealing with ongoing family law matters that last for many years,” began Giesbrecht, “and situations where even though there is a valid family law order, perpetrators of intimate partner violence do not pay.”

New law

The Inter-jurisdictional Support Orders Amendment Act, 2025, was passed last month in the Saskatchewan legislature, but the province is still working with federal counterparts to bring it into force. The provincial government said it could not provide a timeline as to when it would be in effect.

The act could result in more children receiving financial support, even if one of the parties lives outside Saskatchewan or in another country. While the focus is on kids, this could also apply to spousal support in cases where they’re part of a child support order.

The province is aligning its process with other jurisdictions, thus facilitating access to court-ordered assistance outside Saskatchewan and having payments enforced locally.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Justice, 7,279 support cases were registered in 2025-26. Of that number, 67 per cent involved payers that live in Saskatchewan while 1,215 (nearly 17 per cent) live outside the province.

The remaining cases are waiting to be assigned or are transitioning between offices.

The new provincial law follows an international agreement which Canada joined in February 2024. A total of 56 countries agreed to streamline the process for registering a support order across legal systems.

It also means those countries agree to use local enforcement mechanisms to collect outstanding payments.

While the law is still coming into practice, each region or country that signed the agreement is to have a central office where court orders can be filed.

Charmaine Panko of Saskatoon-based Panko Collaborative Law and Mediation hasn’t dealt with the type of family cases that involve courts outside Canada. But Panko says that doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for it.

Instead, it may be that people don’t know how to navigate those situations.

“We’re levelling it up in recognition of the fact that we have many families that live in different jurisdictions,” Panko said. “So, we’re still keeping this focus on how can we help the vulnerable party in a relationship, which is really the child.”

Enforcement

Giesbrecht is conducting research on experiences with the legal system. Her preliminary findings show that, after separation, some abusive ex-partners withhold child or spousal payments.

“That nonpayment of child support is a form of post-separation legal abuse that perpetrators of intimate partner violence do enact,” said Giesbrecht, adding that Saskatchewan also has high rates of intimate partner and family violence.

Some cases might not involve violence, but payments could be missed due to not having the funds.

The Ministry of Justice oversees the province’s Maintenance Enforcement Office. A ministry spokesperson said via email that the department “works collaboratively with recipients and payers” to collect outstanding payments.

Enforcement measures include suspending a driver’s licence or passport, garnishing wages, and seizing/selling assets.

nyking@postmedia.com