New Sask. information and privacy commissioner brings a focus on cyber security, AI

Saskatchewan’s newly appointed information and privacy commissioner (IPC) now works from a fifth-floor office on Regina’s Hamilton Street with plenty of windows and a decent view.

But before the world was gripped by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Grace Hession David was a prosecutor in Ontario poring over the minutiae of a fraud case. Sifting through warrants and wiretaps, she and her colleagues worked against the clock.

“It was a gang,” Hession David says of the people involved.

They had a bank insider and were hacking into the accounts of elderly people to steal funds. They were smart and thought they could avoid detection, but they didn’t.

The Toronto police got involved, and then so did the Hession David.

The Crown had 18 months to get the case to the finish line but “we did it in 12,” she says, acknowledging the “amazing” work done by law enforcement that contributed to four people being convicted.

Through her work in prosecutions, Hession David came to fully understand the need for cybersecurity. She also understands the potential fallout when it is not “routinely monitored and scrupulously guarded,” as stated in her inaugural annual report as Saskatchewan’s IPC, presented June 25.

The goals contained in that report include raising awareness about cybersecurity and issues posed by the use of artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, it lists the need to prioritize youth privacy as well as continuing to provide moderation in information access disputes and investigating privacy breaches.

Asked what she’d like the public to know about her approach to the role, Hession David refers to page 10 of the report listing core values: excellence, fairness, responsibility, accountability, integrity and respect.

She acknowledges that respect between people has sometimes “flown to the wind” since the COVID pandemic, but it’s clear she expects her office to uphold those values.

Raised in Saskatoon, she was just a youngster when the Watergate scandal happened south of the border. She remembers a judge ordering U.S. President Richard Nixon to hand over recordings that implicated him in the scandal, ultimately leading to the president’s resignation.

“That’s the system working,” says Hession David, who noted that watching the affair unfold on television made her want to be a lawyer.

She’d go on to graduate from law school at the University of Saskatchewan in 1985, later earning a master’s degree from Western University in London, Ont.

Hession David’s career has seen her contribute not only in criminal law as a defence lawyer and a prosecutor, but also in regulatory work regarding securities and pension plan governance.

Prior to taking her current role, Hession David was working as an appellate prosecutor for the Crown in Saskatchewan. The job involved reviewing decisions made by judges and scrutinizing them for potential errors to be considered by higher courts.

She’s also an author, having worked on a book called Prosecuting and Defending Fraud Cases.

The book contains a chapter about cyber fraud.

“It’s huge,” Hession David says of the issue, a growing concern in an age dominated by digital information.

Her experience in the field is, in part, why she decided to apply for the IPC role when former commissioner Ron Kruzeniski announced his retirement.

“That is one area of the law that I think I understand, coming in from a criminal background,” says Hession David, who spoke with the door to her office left open.

Despite the presence of staff, the fifth floor space is quiet. Navigating the legal framework surrounding information and privacy law is dense, dry work, but it’s also necessary.

A perusal of archived reports from the office are evidence that where the law intersects with human beings, it’s often anything but boring.

The desire to know meets the desire to protect. What should be known is sometimes hidden. What should remain private is sometimes revealed.

Her job is to analyze these situations, interpret the applicable law, and provide guidance.

Hession David says she too was once retired, but here she is. Her passion for the new job comes out as she speaks about a recently completed investigation report.

The windows lighting her office might be a nice distraction but — with all that’s required of her — it seems likely that the windows open on her computer screen will be where she focuses her attention.

