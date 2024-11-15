New safety patrollers ready for duty

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

Monday, November 4th, saw parents, classmates, and community members witness the installation of Wakaw school’s fourteen newest Safety Patroller recruits.

Across Canada, approximately 20,000 student volunteers are trained each year to become CAA School Safety Patrollers by local CAA-approved training partners. CAA School Safety Patrollers are taught to model and encourage safe behaviour among fellow students and within their greater communities. Since the invention of the automobile in the early 1900s made roads busier, CAA has been taking action to prevent children from being injured on their way to and from school. A steady increase in traffic in and around schools means the CAA School Safety Patrol program is more relevant than ever.

After receiving their pins from the RCMP representative, membership cards from Mrs. Mourot, and vests and toques from Mrs. Burke, the new patrollers read the Patroller’s Pledge which was printed on the back of their membership card along with teacher-coordinator, Trisha Mourot.

The Patroller’s Pledge

I promise to do my best to: look, act and be alert; report for duty on time; know and perform my duties faithfully; always set a good example; never stop or direct traffic; strive to prevent injuries; earn the respect of fellow students; report dangerous practices; and follow the direction of my teachers and patrol officers.

Student Patrollers monitor school crossings to ensure that students cross the streets near their school safely and responsibly. CAA School Safety Patrollers work alongside Patrol Supervisors to help keep their fellow students safe while crossing the road throughout the year, following the rules outlined in their training to the best of their abilities. The success of the CAA School Safety Patrol program depends on strong partnerships among the CAA, police services, school boards, teachers, parents, and dedicated student volunteers. Each partner has specific roles and responsibilities, and it is this collaborative approach, that has allowed the program to grow and achieve impressive results.

CAA develops and publishes all program materials, which include training resources and Patroller materials such as handbooks, membership cards, and the safety vests worn while on duty. All of these resources are provided at no cost to schools and patrollers. CAA also offers online resources for teachers.

In addition to regular communication with program partners, CAA ensures that schools comply with program standards through ongoing audits. Schools grant permission for the program implementation and appoint one teacher as the Patrol Supervisor to lead the initiative. Parents and guardians support school safety by signing a permission form that allows their child to participate in the CAA School Safety Patrol program.

The Safety Patroller program teaches student volunteers overall road safety, teamwork, and leadership skills. They develop greater self-confidence and responsibility, while at the same time fostering volunteerism in action. The program also enhances the rapport between students and school and community leaders and creates a positive role model for younger students. It serves as a constructive outlet for student energy and can earn students respect and recognition from community leaders, school administrators, and students’ peers.

For Schools, the program creates an extra measure of safety in school zones without relying on school manpower and encourages a positive collaboration between students and the community.

The CAA School Safety Patrol program has over 90 years of proven experience in Canada and 70 years in Saskatchewan. Patrollers stand out in their bright neon reflector vests, equipped with STOP paddles that serve as beacons of safety. They act as an additional set of eyes, ears, and helping hands, embodying the values of responsibility, teamwork, and pedestrian safety.

As the routines of families become busier, with more activities before and after school, the traffic rush during pick-up and drop-off times has increased even in smaller urban communities. While it is the driver’s responsibility to adhere to the rules of the road, it is important to note that school zones and speed limits are not uniform throughout the province. This means that navigating these areas requires extra caution and attention from all road users, including busy parents, new-to-Canada drivers, and even teenage siblings assigned to transportation duty.

With over 3,000 patrollers representing nearly 100 schools across 43 communities in the province, we are immensely grateful for the dedication and support of families and community partners. In Wakaw, student volunteers in Grade 4 who have the permission of parents or caregivers, can enroll in the program. Experienced patrollers are welcome and encouraged to continue in the program as leaders for the younger students. Recruits are teamed with experienced patrollers to control the street crossing at the west end of the school at noon and after school dismissals. With brightly coloured vests bearing reflective strips provided by the CAA, the patrollers carrying their stop sign paddles are out in all types of weather and it is the responsibility of all drivers to be aware of their presence.

The students must attend in-class training, study the Safety Patrol handbook, practice at the crossing, and complete a test before they can begin active patrolling. Each year across Canada, approximately 20,000 student volunteers are trained to become CAA School Safety Patrollers.