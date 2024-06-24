New roofs, boilers, and gym floor among infrastructure projects approved by Sask. Rivers

The Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plan and budget for the next three years in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has been approved.

Projects for 2025 include replacement of hardwood gymnasium floor at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), replacement of boilers at Big River School and replacement of roofs on two gymnasiums.

Projects for 2026-2027 include replacement of boilers at Kinistino School and Wild Rose Schools.

Among the projects slated for 2027-2028 is replacement of sprinkler systems at Big River Public School and two concurrent projects at PACI including restoration of the north parapet walls and replacement of roofing system in the original part of the school.

The board approved the plan, which covers 2025-2028, at their regular meeting on June 17. Superintendent of facilities Mike Hurd made the presentation.

Hurd told trustees the document is a living document and can change with the needs of the division. Many projects have appeared for several years and move from year to year.

“It’s evergreen because you must adjust with what you come up with and find when they’re digging into different things in our facilities,” director of education Neil Finch said.

“But our facilities are in top notch shape and a part of that is our usage and utilization of our PMR in an appropriate way,” he added.

Costs have been rising for the trades and this has been an issue for the division.

“Anything on that trade side of things has gotten quite expensive over the last few years,” Finch said.

The maintenance funding from the PMR plan can be moved around to other projects when original ones are not completed. Money carries over if it is not used in a PMR year.

Hurd and his staff use asset management software to predict when maintenance issues might arise.

The deadline for submitting Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plans has been moved by the Ministry of Education to June 30.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca