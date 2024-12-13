New resource aims to improve financial literacy

Sam Laskaris

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Windspeaker.com

A free digital resource has been launched to help Indigenous youth across the country better understand financial situations they will encounter in their lives.

A press conference was held in Winnipeg on Dec. 10 to introduce the resource, titled Indigenous Peoples’ Money and Youth.

It can be viewed online at this address: https://moneyandyouthindigenous.com/

The resource was created by the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and IG Wealth Management (IG).

CFEE and IG had previously combined to create the Money and Youth financial resource, which is now part of the high school curriculum in four provinces.

The launch of the Indigenous resource was held at IG’s head office.

Vanessa Everett, a member of Berens Rivers First Nation in Manitoba, is the principal writer of the new resource.

“I have been privileged to visit Indigenous communities across the country and honoured to learn from diverse Nations, tribes, and communities,” she said. “As sovereign Nations working toward economic reconciliation, Indigenous communities need to encourage financial literacy among youth from an early age.”

Indigenous Peoples’ Money and Youth consists of 15 modules. Topics that are covered include borrowing money, saving and investing and establishing financial goals.

All of the modules are tailored to Indigenous youth.

Damon Johnston, the president and CEO of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, also had an instrumental role in the creation of the resource. He served as a project lead.

“Being an advocate for, and within, the Indigenous community for over 45 years, I enjoyed the time and input spent in this important initiative with CFEE and IG,” he said. “I am pleased to have been part of the initial steps involved in bringing these partners together for Indigenous Peoples’ Money and Youth.”

A project overview stated the importance of this new resource.

“The world of money is one area where many people often feel they lack control,” it said. “They may even feel they are out of control. Many, if not most, Canadians never had much in the way of financial education – at school or from parents. We hope to change that for the next generation.

“Schools are now starting to include financial education in the curriculum. Equipped with knowledge, skills, and experience, young people will be able to plan for, and take more control over, their money and financial affairs.”

Both Everett and Johnston worked alongside various content reviewers who helped ensure the new resources aligned with the needs, interests and cultural factors that pertain to Indigenous youth.

The resource is aimed at Indigenous students who are in Grades 9 through 12, in both urban and rural settings, across Canada.

It can be read online, downloaded or printed.

The resource includes a Youth Guide, a Teacher’s Guide and a Caregiver’s Guides. All of them are designed to empower Indigenous youth.

Tracy Schmidt, the province’s acting minister of education and early childhood learning, is supportive of the new resource.

“Manitoba’s vision aligns with our partners, we all want to support children and youth to help them reach their full potential,” Schmidt said. “Providing these resources for Indigenous learners helps remove systemic barriers to support student success in academics and beyond.”

CFEE and IG representatives also speak highly of the new initiative.

Gary Rabbior, CFEE’s president, has been rather proud of its existing Money and Youth resource.

“We have long wanted to adapt the program to enhance its appeal to, and use by, Indigenous youth across the country,” he said. “We extend our sincere thanks to IG Wealth Management and the incredible team of Indigenous writers, reviewers, and educators who have brought our hope to reality.”

Damon Murchison, IG’s president and CEO, also praised the partners that joined forces to create the new resource.

“We’re so proud of our ongoing work with organizations like CFEE to build financial well-being among key underserved communities, including Indigenous peoples,” Murchison said. “The launch of this new resource is another small step in helping empower Indigenous communities in general, and Indigenous youth in particular. I’d like to thank CFEE and our Indigenous community partners for helping bring this wonderful resource to life.”

The CFEE is a federal, non-profit, non-partisan organization that was launched in 1974. Its goals include improving economic and financial literacy.

IG, founded almost a century ago in 1926, is a national leader in delivering financial planning.